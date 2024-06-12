STATE HOUSE  COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST HAMASAKA  REPORTS JAY JAY TO THE POLICE FOR CRIMINAL DEFAMATION

STATEHOUSE COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST FILES CRIMINAL DEFAMATION COMPLAINT AGAINST PETAUKE MP

Lusaka, 12th June 2024 –State House communication specialist Clayson Hamasaka, has filed a formal criminal defamation complaint against Petauke Member of Parliament

Emmanuel Jay Banda.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Hamasaka detailed how he first encountered allegations of his involvement in the abduction of MP Banda on social media on 2nd June 2024.

Initially dismissing these claims as baseless, Mr. Hamasaka says he became more concerned after a Daily Nation article titled “Jay Jay narrates cruel torture” was published, in which Means. Banda named him as one of his alleged abductors.

Mr. Hamasaka denied any involvement, stating that he has never met or interacted with Mr Banda.

He expressed concern over the damage to his reputation and the potential threat to his personal safety and that of his family, due to the serious nature of the accusations and Mr. Banda’s public following.

“The reports and publications are false and mere fabrications,” Mr. Hamasaka asserted.

He emphasized that these defamatory statements not only tarnish his personal character but also threaten his livelihood and safety.

In his complaint, Hamasaka urged the police to prosecute Mr. Banda and his collaborators, arguing that the allegations are motivated by ill will and intended to damage his reputation due to his sensitive position at the State House.

The complaint also highlights the need for Mr. Banda and his associates to provide evidence supporting their claims, which Hamasaka believes is nonexistent.

Mr. Hamasaka has called for prompt action from the police to address the defamation and restore his reputation.