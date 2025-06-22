STATE HOUSE CRIES FOUL OVER FALSE BURIAL REPORTS



Lusaka, Zambia – June 21, 2025



State House has refuted claims circulating on social media and some online platforms suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema cancelled the national mourning period for the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In a strongly worded statement issued to ZNBC News, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka expressed concern over the growing spread of misinformation surrounding the former President’s burial arrangements and the mourning period.





Mr. Hamasaka stated that contrary to reports, the government has not received any official burial notice or formal communication from South African authorities or the Lungu family regarding the burial of the late President.





“The Government of Zambia has not been officially informed about the burial of President Edgar Lungu. As such, we are unable to comment on the logistics or timing of the ceremony that is reportedly taking place in South Africa,” Mr. Hamasaka said.





The statement comes just a day after family spokesperson Makebi Zulu announced that Mr. Lungu would be laid to rest in a private ceremony in South Africa — a development that has triggered public speculation and debate.





Clarifying further, Mr. Hamasaka dismissed as untrue allegations that the Head of State cancelled national mourning, explaining that the law provides for a seven-day mourning period for a former Head of State. However, President Hichilema extended the mourning by an additional nine days — a gesture of goodwill to honour the late President and support the bereaved family.





“President Hichilema acted in good faith by extending the mourning period beyond what is legally required. The extension was meant to accommodate the Lungu family’s logistical and personal circumstances,” he explained.





He warned that continued misinformation risks undermining national unity during a sensitive time and called on the public to verify facts before spreading unconfirmed reports.





“The President acted with dignity, empathy, and respect. Any suggestion otherwise is a misrepresentation of facts and should be dismissed,” Mr. Hamasaka emphasized.





State House has since urged all stakeholders, including the media, political players, and members of the public, to allow the mourning period to be observed with the dignity and respect it deserves.





As the nation awaits further clarity on the final resting arrangements of President Lungu, government says it stands ready to support the family once formal communication is received.