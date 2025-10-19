STATE HOUSE DISMISSES OASIS FORUM’S DEMANDS TO RECONSTITUTE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

By Nelson Zulu

State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has dismissed demands by the Oasis Forum to reconstitute the 25-member Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments, calling them unfounded.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka says what matters at this stage is that the committee is capable of capturing the views and interests of the Zambian people and delivering a credible outcome.

He has emphasized that the committee is a technical body, not a political one, tasked with receiving and compiling submissions from citizens and stakeholders, not making final decisions.

Mr. Hamasaka has stated that the legitimacy of the process will ultimately be judged by the quality, content, and representativeness of the submissions it gathers.

He has since urged the public, political parties, religious groups, and civil society to actively participate by making written submissions, saying that broad-based engagement is the most effective way to ensure that diverse perspectives are reflected in any proposed amendments.

Mr. Hamasaka was responding to the Oasis Forum’s claims that the committee was formed without following established procedures or securing concessions from institutions such as the Law Association of Zambia, the Church, and political parties, among other stakeholders.

PHOENIX NEWS