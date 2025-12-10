STATE HOUSE SAYS NO SUBMISSIONS RECEIVED ON BILL 7 CONCERNS

State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka has revealed that no submissions were received by the deadline of December 7, 2025, regarding clauses in bill 7 deemed harmful to democracy and development.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka says the window for individuals, political parties, and organizations to submit allegedly problematic clauses closed without any input.

He has advised critics to instead make their submissions to the select committee sitting at the National Assembly.

Mr. Hamasaka has emphasized that stakeholders opposing the bill should reflect their true intentions rather than attacking the President without basis.

State House issued a three-day ultimatum on Thursday, 4 December 2025, giving stakeholders until Sunday, 7 December 2025, to forward clauses they believed posed a danger to democracy and development in the bill.

By Nelson Zulu

