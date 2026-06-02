OZ ELECTION WATCH: STATE HOUSE SAYS OPPOSITION HAVE NO MESSAGE



State House has said the opposition has not put forward clear alternative policies ahead of the 2026 general election, arguing that the campaign so far lacks a credible competing plan





In a statement issued today by Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, State House said Zambians were judging the election on who had a deliverable plan, and claimed President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government were setting the pace.





The statement listed the government’s targets, including 10 gigawatts of power generation, 10 million tonnes of maize, five million tourist arrivals, three million tonnes of copper, three million tonnes of soya, one million tonnes of wheat and one billion US dollars in beef exports by the end of the decade.





It pointed to what it described as a record of delivery, citing the debt restructuring, lower inflation, a steadier kwacha and reforms intended to attract investment in mining, energy and agriculture. The country was set to achieve five million metric tonnes of maize during the just ended farming season, the statement said.





State House said the opposition had not produced a manifesto or set out positions on free education, meal allowances, bursaries, the Constituency Development Fund, Cash-for-Work, the Social Cash Transfer or jobs.





The statement also referred to a peaceful campaign atmosphere, free of cadreism in bus stations and markets. President Hichilema has urged Zambians to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.