STATE HOUSE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO HAND IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL DELAY





By Josphat Mbewe



State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has dismissed claims that President Hakainde Hichilema is deliberately delaying the burial of former President Edgar Lungu.





This follows allegations by Socialist Party President Fred M’membe, who has accused President Hichilema of prolonging the burial by taking the matter to court.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hamasaka has clarified that it is the family of the late former president that has lodged an appeal before a court in South Africa, and that this legal process is the cause of the delay.





He insists that President Hichilema has no involvement in postponing the burial of the late former head of state, an allegation which has resulted in police formally charging and arresting Dr. M’membe with the offence of harassment and humiliation contrary to Section 22(2)(a) and (b) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.



