STATE HOUSE SENDS ANOTHER URGENT DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA TO ENGAGE WITH LUNGU’S FAMILY

STATE HOUSE SENDS ANOTHER URGENT DELEGATION





Former President, Bakili Muluzi, who is mediating in a row between the Zambian government and the family of the late Former President Edgar Lungu over his burial says a team of negotiators has been dispatched to South Africa to engage Lungu’s family.





Speaking to Times, Muluzi – who has been leading mediation efforts between Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Lungu’s family, said the delegation aims to persuade Lungu’s family to reconsider their decision to bury him in South Africa, a move that has sparked controversy in Lusaka.





He said President Lungu was not only a leader of the Republic of Zambia but also a man with deep connections, friends, and relatives in his homeland.



He emphasised that Zambians deserve the opportunity to mourn their former leader on home soil.





It has been two weeks since Lungu died in Johannesburg after a prolonged illness.



(Reported Rebecca Chimjeka Matemba)