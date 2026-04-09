State Seeks 15-Year Sentence for Julius Malema in Firearm Case

EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed that the State is seeking a 15-year prison sentence in his firearm discharge case, with sentencing proceedings set to continue next week.
Malema was found guilty in 2025 on multiple charges stemming from a 2018 incident in Mdantsane, where he discharged a firearm during an EFF rally.
Charges and Conviction
The court convicted him of:
Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition Discharging a firearm in a built-up area Reckless endangerment
Sentencing Phase Underway
The matter is currently at the pre-sentencing stage, where the court is considering submissions from both the State and the defence before delivering a final ruling.
Reports indicate that prosecutors are pushing for a custodial sentence, which could see Malema spend up to 15 years in prison if imposed.
Possible Alternatives
However, arguments have also been made suggesting that Malema may not be a suitable candidate for direct imprisonment. The court is also considering alternative sentencing options, including:
A fine A suspended sentence
Political Implications
The outcome of the case could carry significant political consequences. A lengthy prison sentence may impact Malema’s role as a Member of Parliament and his leadership position within the EFF.
The case continues to draw national attention as the country awaits the court’s final decision.