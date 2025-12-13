STATE SEEKS DISMISSAL OF MAKEBI ZULU’S APPLICATION ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL





The State has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss with costs the application by lawyer Makebi Zulu seeking to halt proceedings on the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha argued that the application constitutes an abuse of court process and duplicity of actions. He submitted that Mr. Zulu’s petition is not competently before the courts and has no prospects of success.





Mr. Kabesha further explained that the petition is seeking the same relief already contained in the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) application for a Conservatory Order on the Bill.





He also contended that Mr. Zulu’s petition mirrors the case brought by Brian Mundubile and Celestine Mukandila, which is already before the Constitutional Court.



ZNBC