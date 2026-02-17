STATE TO DEPLOY $100M FROM IMF TO CONSTRUCT 300 TOWERS



MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati has said government has procured US $100 million from International Monetary Fund (IMF) to construct 300 additional towers across the country.





Mutati said this in Kapiri Mposhi on Saturday when he launched the Kapiri Mposhi Telecommunications Tower, marking another milestone in the government’s mission to digitise Zambia.





“This isn’t just a structure of steel and cables, it is a gateway to opportunity for over 7,000 residents in the area,” Mutati said.





He said working with IHS, the government has ensured the tower launched on Saturday would remain operational 24/7 independent of the national grid.





“By utilising a hybrid system of generators, lithium batteries and solar energy we are guaranteeing uninterrupted service for our people,” Mutati said.



He said digital infrastructure is the backbone of a modern economy.





“During my visit, it was clear that improved connectivity is already transforming lives,” he said.



Mutati said farmers are accessing market information faster while traders and marketeers are conducting secure mobile money transactions.





He said social services like the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and Social Cash Transfer are becoming more efficient.



Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, we are determined to leave no citizen behind,” he said





Mutati said the government has already erected 14 towers across Central Province, with four specifically in Kapiri Mposhi.



On nationwide expansion, Mutati said the government has secured $100 million from the IMF to construct 300 additional towers across the country.





“This infrastructure belongs to you. I urge the community to safeguard these assets against vandalism. They represent a significant investment in our collective future,” he said.





Mutati said the journey towards a fully digital Zambia continues.



“We will continue to allocate more towers to ensure total coverage and equitable access for all,” said Mutati.



The Magnet