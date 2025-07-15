STATE U-TURNS DROPS ESPIONAGE CHARGES AGAINST FAITH MUSONDA



State drops espionage charges against Faith Musonda!





The State has dropped espionage charges against Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda.



Instead, Musonda appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court on a charge of idle and disorderly conduct.





The charge stems from an incident on July 2, 2025, when she allegedly stormed the residence of President Hakainde Hichilema in an attempt to see First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.



Musonda is yet to take plea.



-Diamond TV