STATE U-TURNS DROPS ESPIONAGE CHARGES AGAINST FAITH MUSONDA

State drops espionage charges against Faith Musonda!
The State has dropped espionage charges against Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda.
Instead, Musonda appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court on a charge of idle and disorderly conduct.
The charge stems from an incident on July 2, 2025, when she allegedly stormed the residence of President Hakainde Hichilema in an attempt to see First Lady Mutinta Hichilema.
Musonda is yet to take plea.
-Diamond TV
Heheheheh Under 5 Government, awe kwena nangu tapasoswa. When we talk , we are labelled PF cadres. If Zambians will vote for HH in 2026, then we are a cursed nation. HH is a failure and he should step down. This is totally unacceptable because he is running a country and not a comedy show. Concerned Zambian in the Diaspora- UK
I hope the UPND government are not thinking of transferring the Espionage Charges to the Lungu Family kikikikiki . With HH all things are possible Zambia we cry the beloved country. Who bewitched us that we should be ruled like cattle in the kraal ?
Kikikikiki. Off course people knew the charges will be dropped.
Espionage Charges couldn’t have stood in a sane Court of law.
Even disorderly conduct can’t stand.
There’s a limit to what charges can be put on people even in banana republics.
The only suitable charge is idling, what is called mukomboni as Shishita and the payment of an admission of guilty fine of K50..and the lady goes home.
Something however doesn’t add up concerning this case. There’s more to this than meets the eye.
No one goes to the President’s house at 01:00 any how, without an invitation.
And in the Zambia of today, where Gold can metaphorsize into brass, believe in your own version. And of course I have mine.
This is now becoming a circus. Where are the technocrats to advice? There seems to be an inherent weakness or deliberate attempt to demonstrate inefficiency in the manner this matter is being handled. First, she negotiated her way out and avoided prison, hoing she will be quiet. Then she makes a dare devil move to breach state security. Where is she getting the guts from? What does she know? Who is she working with. Actually, in other countries this lady would have been shot dead just by attempting to breach security. You don’t just apprehend someone behaving in that manner when you don’t even know if she has a suicide vest or her van is loaded with explosives. She should have been taken out immediately. The rest could have been public debate to die some day.