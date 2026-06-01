STATEHOUSE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL CHALLENGED TO CLARIFY WHY NONE OF THE 70 BILLS HAVE BEEN ASSENTED





The Foundation for Justice and Human Rights has called on State House and the Attorney General to clarify why President Hakainde Hichilema has not yet announced the assent of any of the more than 70 bills passed by Parliament in May 2026, with only one day remaining before the constitutional deadline for enacting the legislation expires.





Foundation Executive Director Christopher Shalwabala says the organisation is concerned that no public announcement has been made regarding the bills since they were passed by the National Assembly before Parliament adjourned sine die on May 12, 2026.





In an interview, Mr. Shalwabala notes that under the Constitution, the President is required to assent to a bill within 21 days of its presentation by Parliament, a period he says began running after May 12, 2026.





He has since called on State House, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, and the Ministry of Information and Media to update the nation on the status of the bills.



By Roland Kalangu

HOT FM