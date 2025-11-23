Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, the eldest daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, has laid a criminal case of human trafficking and fraud against Duduzile Zuma and two others in relation to the 17 South African men who are stuck in Ukraine.

Statement by Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube on the Opening of a Criminal Case on the matter of 17 South Africans in Ukraine.





I, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, a South African citizen and the first-born daughter to former President Jacob Zuma wish to address the matter of the 17 South African men who are trapped in the midst of the Ukraine/Russian War.

These men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukraine war without their knowledge or consent. Among these 17 men, who are requesting the South African government for assistance, are eight of my family members.





Driven by my moral obligation I have opened a criminal case at the Sandton Police Station on 22 November 2025 at approximately 18:30 against the following individuals for their key roles in this tragedy:





Ms Duduzile Zuma Sambudla

Ms Siphokazi Xuma

Mr Blessing Khoza



Having considered all the information available to me and the facts at my disposal, I believe these three individuals have contravened the following laws:



­- Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act

­- Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act

­- Common Law Act of Fraud



I urge the South African government to expedite all diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate and safe return of our citizens.



Furthermore, I call on all South Africans to be vigilant and not fall prey to individuals offering too-good-to-be-true opportunities abroad, especially those involving travel to conflict zones.



An extremely concerned South African citizen

Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube