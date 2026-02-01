STATEMENT FROM UKRAINE ON THE DISCOVERY OF THE BODY OF A KENYAN COMBATANT KILLED IN DONETSK



FROM QATAR TO THE TRENCHES: ANOTHER RUSSIAN FOREIGN MERCENARY ELIMINATED IN DONETSK REGION





January 31, 2026



At one of the positions of russian occupation forces, Ukrainian military intelligence identified the body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, born in 1997.





The Kenyan national had been living and working in Qatar before later signing a contract with the armed forces of the russian federation and being assigned to one of the occupiers’ assault units.





After a brief period of training, Mogesa was killed during a so-called “meat assault” in the Donetsk region.





Russian forces did not evacuate the body of the deceased foreign mercenary while his family received neither compensation nor any explanation from the russian side.





In addition, the mercenary was found to be carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens — likely individuals recruited under similar circumstances and potentially destined for future assault operations.





Clinton Mogesa could have continued to live and work safely in prosperous Qatar. Instead, he became yet another confirmation that, for the russian army, foreign nationals are treated as expendable resources, sent to their deaths.





The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warns foreign citizens against traveling to the russian federation or accepting any form of employment on its territory, particularly illegal work. Traveling to russia carries a real risk of being forcibly deployed to assault units without adequate training and with little to no chance of survival.