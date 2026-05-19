STATEMENT OF GRATITUDE ON RE-ADOPTION ON THE UPND TICKET FOR ITEZHI TEZHI WEST- Hon. Twaambo Mutinta

STATEMENT OF GRATITUDE ON RE-ADOPTION ON THE UPND TICKET FOR ITEZHI TEZHI WEST



It is with deep sincerity and appreciation that I express my heartfelt gratitude for your continued support and confidence in our collective efforts to represent the people of Itezhi Tezhi West in Parliament and to advance development in our constituency.





Since 2021, I have dedicated my life working with others to serving the people of Itezhi Tezhi. Together, we have achieved unprecedented development, and I firmly believe that with your continued support, we can accomplish even more for our people.





We have faced criticism along the way, and while some sought to challenge us, those challenges only pushed us to work even harder. We embrace constructive criticism because our focus remains clear transforming the lives of our people and bringing meaningful development to every community.





I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the party leadership at all levels for the trust, guidance, and unwavering support rendered to me throughout this journey.





Allow me to pay special tribute to the continued support we have received from our six Chiefs. Your traditional leadership, counsel, and unity continue to inspire us as we work together for the betterment of our constituency.





I also wish to acknowledge and appreciate His Excellency the President, whose leadership remains a great source of inspiration. He has taught us the importance of hard work, putting party interests first, and remaining loyal to the values of service, integrity, and dedication to the people we are privileged to represent.





Once we file our nominations, we shall put on our boots together with everyone who believes in the UPND and visit each and every corner of our constituency to mobilize support and lobby for votes for our President.





Our desire is to achieve 100% voter turnout, and I firmly believe this is possible through unity, hard work, and collective commitment.





To the people of Itezhi Tezhi West and East , Civil servants, teachers , Pastors , Headmen , TM Foundation youths and all residents , thank you for believing in me once again. I remain committed to serving you diligently, honestly, and wholeheartedly.



Hon. Twaambo Mutinta

Member of Parliament

Aspiring MP Itezhi Tezhi West Constituency