 STATEMENT OF PUBLIC AWARENESS AND OPPOSITION TO THE CCTV PUBLIC PROTECTION BILL

Issued by Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala, Clergy and Advocate for Constitutional Rights

As Zambia continues to mourn the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the government has quietly introduced a new law—the CCTV Public Protection Bill, 2025—that poses a serious threat to the constitutional rights and freedoms of every citizen.

We raise the alarm today because this bill is not in the interest of the people, but a dangerous shift toward a surveillance and police state.

⚠️ What the Bill Proposes

Mandatory licensing for anyone operating a CCTV system, even outside their home or business.

Warrantless entry and inspections by government officers without judicial oversight.

Arrest powers without warrant for suspected non-compliance.

Harsh penalties: Up to K150,000 in fines and/or 5 years imprisonment..

Creation of a centralized state surveillance authority with wide discretion and no civilian oversight.

❌ Why We Oppose It

It Violates the Zambian Constitution:

Breaches Article 17 on the right to privacy.

Undermines freedom of expression (Article 20) and assembly (Article 21).

Contravenes Article 18 on fair legal process and protection from arbitrary arrest.

It Turns Zambia into a Surveillance State:

Citizens will be monitored and criminalized for using cameras to protect themselves.

The government gains unchecked powers over private lives and spaces..

It Silences Democracy Through Fear:

The bill, like the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, is being used to control speech, limit dissent, and erode public accountability.

 Our Call to Action

We the people, civic groups, legal professionals, and defenders of democracy must reject this bill in its current form..

We demand:

An immediate suspension of the CCTV Bill.

A constitutional review of all surveillance-related legislation.

Genuine public consultation and parliamentary debate, not hidden legislation during a time of national mourning..

 Zambia Must Not Be Turned Into a Police State

A free Zambia must be built on trust, transparency, and constitutional order—not surveillance, intimidation, and arbitrary control..

We call on Members of Parliament, legal practitioners, civil society, and all citizens to stand up now—before it is too late.

RejectTheCCTVBill

DefendOurConstitution

ZambiaIsNotASurveillanceState

⚖️ Legal Disclaimer:

This statement is issued as a public awareness and civic advocacy message. It reflects the views of the undersigned and is based on publicly available legislative information as of June 2025. It does not constitute legal advice. All critiques are made in good faith and within the framework of Zambia’s constitutional right to freedom of expression and civic participation. Any factual inaccuracies may be corrected upon request.