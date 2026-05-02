STATEMENT ON PUBLIC CONCERNS REGARDING SCENES IN YO MAPS’ “BUDGET” MUSIC VIDEO



The Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM acknowledges the concerns raised by members of the public regarding certain scenes in Yo Maps Yo’s latest music video for the song “Budget” featuring Frank Ro music and Dizmo, which some viewers have deemed culturally inappropriate within the Zambian context.





We are particularly mindful of the concerns expressed by parents and guardians who fear that such scenes may normalize behavior that is unsuitable for children who love and consume Yo Maps’ video content. Out of respect for younger audiences who may come across this statement, we will refrain from describing the specific actions in question.





ZAM wishes to place on record that we have been in active engagement with Yo Maps and his team since Sunday, 26th April 2026, when we first reached out. At that time, we advised that the video be edited to align with Zambia’s cultural values and public expectations.





While ZAM firmly upholds artistic freedom and creative expression, we also recognize the responsibility that comes with producing content for public consumption. We recognize that Yo Maps is one of Zambia’s leading artists whose creativity is appreciated by many. Owing to this fact, his music videos usually garner millions of views from all over Zambia and other parts of the world. It is for this reason that we have reminded him and his team about the need to always be mindful of the influence that the Yo Maps brand possesses and the responsibility that comes with having a big name. As the saying goes, “with great power comes great responsibility”. In our quest to help Yo Maps work within what is culturally acceptable in Zambia, we reminded his video director that in a Christian nation such as ours, it is important that artistic works reflect both ethical standards and the cultural tenets that guide our society.





Over the past week, ZAM and its mother body, the National Arts Council (NAC) have extensively conferred on this matter. Following our correspondence with NAC, ZAM has provided Yo Maps and his team with specific technical guidance on how to edit the video directly on YouTube without requiring a full takedown, as removing the video entirely would negatively impact its viewership and metrics. The video’s director, Mr. Longwe Nyirenda, professionally known as Director Lo, has confirmed to ZAM that he is aware of the editing mechanism we recommended.





As of Thursday 30th April, 2026, Olios Records’ production partner Reel Studios also informed ZAM that the necessary edits have been completed and that the process of replacing the original video with the revised version is underway. They further indicated that while the first upload attempt was unsuccessful, a second attempt has since been made. They added that while the Yo Maps team awaits the YouTube upload process to be completed, the alternative version has already been circulated locally





ZAM remains committed to guiding its members in exercising their artistic freedoms responsibly, ensuring that creative work is both ethically sound and culturally appropriate.





We continue to celebrate Yo Maps for his talent and contribution to Zambian music, even as we work collectively to uphold the integrity and decorum of our industry.





ZAM is Zambia’s official governing body for the music industry, duly registered, mandated, and established under the National Arts Council Act No. 31 of 1994 of the Laws of Zambia, and Statutory Instruments No. 128 and 129 of 1995.



Issued by: Brian Bwembya

President, Zambia Association of Musicians



Cc: National Arts Council Board

Cc: Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts