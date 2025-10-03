Statement on Rushed Constitution Amendments- Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

Reverend Dr Kelvin Mugala writes….







⚠️ Statement on Rushed Constitution Amendments



By Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

2nd October, 2025



It has come to our attention that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government have appointed a Technical Committee to consult the people and draft amendments to the Constitution, with only 10 months left before the 2026 general elections.



This move raises serious questions about intent, timing, and credibility.





1. Wrong Timing



With elections around the corner, it is dangerous and reckless to embark on major constitutional amendments. Any changes at this stage will only deepen suspicion that the UPND government is manipulating the law for its own political survival.





2. Divided Nation



Zambia today is already polarized. Citizens, opposition leaders, civil society, and even traditional leaders are being sidelined and persecuted. To attempt constitutional changes in such an environment of mistrust will only worsen division and instability.





3. Lack of Legitimacy



The UPND has lost moral ground to be the driver of constitutional reforms. A government that thrives on exclusion, intimidation, and partisanship cannot be trusted to lead a genuine people-driven process.





4. A Warning to MPs



We warn current Members of Parliament: do not rush or rubber-stamp these amendments. History will hold you accountable if you sell out the will of the Zambian people for short-term political gains.





5. A Political Distraction



This sudden rush is nothing but a deliberate distraction ahead of the 2026 elections. Its aim is to derail the opposition from uniting, to waste valuable time in endless debates, and to shift focus away from holding the government accountable for its failures. Zambians must see through this tactic.





A Call to All Zambians



I call upon all Zambians—youth, women, civil society, the church, traditional leaders, and the diaspora—to stand united in rejecting these rushed amendments. This Constitution belongs to the people, not to any political party.





A Call to All Political Leaders, Including UPND



I call upon all political leaders across the divide, including those in UPND, to resist the temptation of short-term partisan interests. Let us unite for the sake of national peace, democracy, and stability. True leadership is measured not by how much power one can consolidate, but by how much one can protect the people’s heritage and unity.





Our Position



Zambia needs inclusive, transparent, and stable leadership, not hurried amendments.





Any meaningful constitutional review should only be done after 2026, through broad consensus involving all political players, civil society, and the people themselves.





We reject attempts to tamper with the Constitution in the final months before a crucial election.





Let the message be clear: Zambia belongs to the people, not to the ruling party.



✍️ Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

Advocate for Good Governance & Clergy