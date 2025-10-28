STATEMENT ON THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PASSING OF PRESIDENT MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA- Willah Joseph Mudolo

STATEMENT ON THE 11TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PASSING OF PRESIDENT MICHAEL CHILUFYA SATA





October 28, 2025



Today, we remember and honour the life of a great Zambian, our 5th President, Michael Chilufya Sata. 11 years after his passing, his “King Cobra” spirit—a spirit of perseverance, action, and an unyielding focus on the plight of the Zambian people— remains imprinted on our national memory.





President Sata was a man in a hurry to develop Zambia. He was a practical man of action. He dreamed of building the things our country needed—roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals. But for President Sata, it was never just about infrastructure. His real dream was to connect our people, create new opportunities, and build a stronger Zambia for everyone.





He left a powerful legacy, and it is our job to continue his important work, focusing on his key goals:



1. Connecting Zambia: President Sata’s “Link Zambia 8000” project was a vision to build pathways to a better life. These roads connect villages to cities and farmers to markets. We must keep building these links to bring our nation closer.





2. Uplifting the Poor: President Sata believed in a “Better Zambia for All,” arguing that a growing economy must help ordinary people. He cut taxes for the lowest earners—”more money in your pockets”—and fought for better pay for our civil servants. He taught us to lift our people from poverty.





Today, as we remember President Sata, let’s do more than look back. Let’s be inspired to act. Let’s promise to finish the work he started—to build a strong, united Zambia where no one is left behind, and hard work pays off.





We send our warmest wishes and prayers to his wife, Dr. Christine Kaseba-Sata, and the entire Sata family.



May his soul continue to rest in peace.



Willah Joseph Mudolo

Candidate for President of Zambia