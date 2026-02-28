Statement on the Reported $1 Billion US Health Funding Compact- KBF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement on the Reported $1 Billion Health Funding Compact





The President of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP), Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF), has noted with concern recent reports that the Government of Zambia has pushed back on aspects of a proposed health funding compact reportedly valued at over US$1 billion.





Public health is not a partisan issue. It is a national priority.

If indeed Zambia has raised objections to specific clauses within the proposed agreement, the Zambian people deserve full transparency.





Matters of National Concern

Zambia continues to face significant health challenges, including:

HIV/AIDS management

Malaria prevention

Health system strengthening

Medical supply stability

Emergency preparedness

Any funding framework designed to support these areas must be handled with clarity, accountability, and national consensus.



Questions the Government Must Address

ZMP respectfully calls upon the Government to provide immediate clarification on the following:





1. What specific clauses in the proposed agreement were considered inconsistent with Zambia’s national interest?

2. Has the Government submitted a formal counter-proposal? If so, what are its key provisions?



3. What safeguards are being proposed to ensure continued access to life-saving treatment and public health services?

4. Will the revised agreement be subjected to Parliamentary scrutiny and public disclosure?



Our Position

Zambia Must Prosper believes that:

National sovereignty must always be protected.

Strategic partnerships must serve Zambia’s long-term interests.



Public health programs must not be disrupted by political or diplomatic delays.

Transparency builds trust — secrecy breeds speculation.



Protecting national interest and securing international health support are not mutually exclusive objectives. They can and must coexist.





Our Recommendation

ZMP recommends that the Government:

Issue a comprehensive public brief outlining the concerns raised.

Disclose the proposed alternative framework.



Engage stakeholders, including Parliament and civil society.

Prioritize uninterrupted health service delivery.



Zambians deserve clarity, not rumors.

This is not about political point-scoring. It is about safeguarding the health and future of our citizens.





Issued by:

Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF)

President

Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) 