STAY AWAY FROM BILL 7 VOTE LIKE UPND DID AGAINST BILL 10



On the day of voting on Bill 10, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, as opposition UPND leader, kept all his party’s members of parliament at his residence until after the voting was over.



In this way, Mr Hichilema ensured that none of his members of parliament was tempted to vote for Bill 10.



We urge all opposition members of parliament, including independents and UPND members of parliament of good will, to stay away from Parliament tomorrow.





If doing so was acceptable for UPND, it must also be acceptable for others to do the same. We base this on the principle of “what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”





Staying away from the vote will be an act of leadership to protect people’s interests and prevent setting a dangerous precedent that threatens our country’s democracy and encourages a “one-man-rule”.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party