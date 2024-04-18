Stay away from Kuomboka, Kalaba tells HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should resist the temptation of being confrontational by imposing himself as the guest of honour at the Kuomboka traditional ceremony to which he has neither been invited or being expected as an ordinary attendee, Harry Kalaba has said.

He recalled that when Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Livinstone decreed that he had stopped inviting government officials to his Lwiindi ceremony, there was never a time when former President Lungu or any government official had decided to disrespect the decision of the traditional leader.

"President Hichilema is exhibiting total disrespect for the Litunga, the King of the Lozi people who, through his Ngambela has decided to invite His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitmukulu as the guest of honour for the Kuomboka ceremony