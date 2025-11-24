Steenhuisen accused of misusing DA credit card for personal expenses, including Uber Eats



Democratic Alliance (DA) is dealing with an internal crisis as its leader, John Steenhuisen, faces allegations of misusing an official party credit card for personal expenses, including Uber Eats orders for his family, according to News24.





The party has been forced to intervene and launch a formal investigation after the allegations triggered a public feud with senior colleague Dion George.



Dion George, who serves as the DA’s federal finance chairperson, stated that he took action to block the card.





In a report by News24, George is cited as confirming he removed the card because “the account could not be reconciled, as is a condition of issue”.



However, Steenhuisen has countered this narrative, claiming he chose to return the card himself and moved to a reimbursement system because he found the card’s administration “onerous”.





This dispute erupted shortly after Steenhuisen removed Dion George from his position as Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries recently. While the party initially cited “poor performance” for George’s removal, the subsequent airing of the credit card allegations has been characterized by Steenhuisen as a “revenge attempt”.



The public nature of the conflict has compelled the party to step in.



The party has issued a gag order, instructing all involved to stop arguing their cases through the media.





The outcome of the internal investigation is likely to have significant implications for the DA’s internal cohesion and public image.