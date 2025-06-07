Steenhuisen sacks chief of staff over racist remarks controversy



Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has terminated the contract of his chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, following months of controversy over Cabanac’s past racist remarks.





The decision, announced on Tuesday, comes after intense public and political backlash that has dogged the minister since Cabanac’s appointment in August 2024.





Cabanac, a polarizing podcaster known for his right-wing views, faced scrutiny when old social media posts resurfaced, including a tweet claiming “blacks are not liberals” and comments questioning the Sharpeville Massacre.





The remarks sparked outrage, with critics, including the EFF, labeling the appointment a betrayal of South Africa’s non-racial principles and accusing Steenhuisen of poor judgment.





Initially defending Cabanac’s legal qualifications, Steenhuisen later conceded the appointment was a misstep, citing its distraction from the ministry’s goals.





Despite a September 2024 request for Cabanac to resign, he refused, leading to a drawn-out HR process.



The termination, coincidentally on Cabanac’s birthday, has prompted him to hint at legal action over alleged procedural flaws.





The saga has fueled debates about accountability and transformation within the Democratic Alliance and the Government of National Unity, raising questions about political appointments in South Africa’s fragile coalition landscape.