Steenhuisen says 49 Afrikaners ‘made a mistake’ leaving South Africa for U.S.

Steenhuisen says 49 emigrants ‘made a mistake’ leaving South Africa for U.S.



Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has strongly condemned the decision by 49 Afrikaner families to seek asylum in the United States, calling it a “mistake” and a “bad choice.”





Speaking at the annual NAMPO agricultural exhibition, Steenhuisen made it clear that his priority lies with farmers committed to building a future in South Africa.





“I’m here to support those who have chosen to stay and invest in the land,” he said. “South African agriculture holds immense potential, and we are actively working to expand opportunities.”





Steenhuisen pointed to ongoing efforts to secure bilateral trade deals, particularly with the United States, to boost export markets for South African produce. He dismissed fears over land reform, stating unequivocally that “there is no land expropriation without compensation taking place in South Africa.





The minister further cast doubt on the motives of the emigrants, suggesting they may not be “real farmers.” “Not a single farmer I spoke to here at NAMPO said they wanted to leave,” he noted, emphasizing confidence in the country’s farming prospects.