Steers condemns viral video of staff in uniform doing gardening work



Steers has moved to distance itself from a viral video showing restaurant staff performing gardening duties outside one of its outlets, describing the incident as unacceptable and contrary to company policy.





The footage, which circulated widely on social media earlier this month, sparked public outrage and raised concerns about labour practices after employees were seen clearing weeds and maintaining the exterior of the restaurant while in uniform.





In a statement, Steers said an internal investigation revealed that the instruction came from a restaurant manager, who asked staff to remove excessive weed growth due to delayed maintenance by the landlord following the December festive period.





While the company acknowledged the importance of maintaining a clean exterior, it stressed that such work should never be carried out by team members.





Steers has since issued a formal notice to the franchisee, initiated retraining for all managers at the restaurant on labour practices and role boundaries, and engaged the landlord to ensure professional maintenance services are in place.





The company reaffirmed its commitment to upholding South African labour law, food safety standards, and the dignity and working conditions of its staff.