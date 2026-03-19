Step aside in the event of an uprising- Israeli intelligence warns Iranian commanders

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Israeli intelligence reportedly contacted Iranian commanders and warned them, and their families, to step aside in the event of an uprising. A recording said to involve Mossad captures a mix of threats and appeals:





“Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence officials began placing calls to individual commanders, threatening them and their families by name if they didn’t stand aside in the event of an uprising, according to people familiar with the matter.”





“The Journal reviewed the contents of one call between a senior Iranian police commander and an agent of the Mossad, Israel’s foreign-intelligence service.”





“Can you hear me?” a Mossad agent can be heard, speaking in Farsi. “We know everything about you. You are on our blacklist, and we have all the information about you.”



“OK,” the commander said in the recording.

“I called to warn you in advance that you should stand with your people’s side,” the Mossad agent said. “And if you will not do that, your destiny will be as your leader. Do you hear me?”



“Brother, I swear on the Quran, I’m not your enemy,” the commander said. “I’m a dead man