Stephen Colbert curses out Donald Trump after the US President celebrated his show’s cancellation

Stephen Colbert lashed out at former President Donald Trump during Monday night’s broadcast of The Late Show, following Trump’s public celebration of the show’s upcoming cancellation.

Colbert, known for his biting political satire, did not mince words in his fiery monologue.

“How dare you, sir? … Go f**k yourself,” Colbert said, responding to Trump’s post on Truth Social, where the U.S. president mocked the announcement that The Late Show would end in May 2026.

With visible emotion, Colbert declared a new chapter in his approach to political commentary. “I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now: I don’t care for him,” he said. “The gloves are off.”

The audience, which included prominent figures like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Adam Sandler, Andy Cohen, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper, erupted in applause during Colbert’s remarks, signaling strong support from both fans and peers.

On The Daily Show, Jon Stewart also came to Colbert’s defense. “Watching Stephen’s program climb to become the No. 1 late night show on network television has been an undeniable great pleasure for me as a viewer and as his friend,” Stewart said. He then turned his criticism toward Paramount Global, CBS’s parent company, for its recent $16 million settlement with Donald Trump over the controversial editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Stewart described the payment as “an extortion fee.”

He questioned CBS’s reasoning behind cancelling Colbert’s show, rejecting the explanation that it was purely financial. “I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of our pubic hair-doodling commander in chief,” Stewart said, referring to Trump’s history of retaliatory behavior.

Colbert himself had slammed the settlement last week, calling it a “big, fat bribe.” The timing of The Late Show’s cancellation, announced shortly after those remarks, has raised questions about corporate influence and political pressure.

Jimmy Fallon echoed concern on The Tonight Show, saying, “I don’t like what’s going on one bit.”

The announcement has drawn a mix of reactions from the entertainment industry. Stars like Ben Stiller, Rachel Zegler, and Adam Scott have publicly expressed sadness over Colbert’s upcoming departure, while Jimmy Kimmel reportedly cursed out CBS over the decision.

Not everyone sees it the same way. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called Colbert “arrogant” and dismissed the situation as “capitalism,” suggesting the cancellation was simply a business decision.

Colbert’s remarks signal a defiant end to a program that has led the late-night ratings for years and become a staple of political satire in the Trump era. As his tenure winds down, it appears he’s determined to go out on his own terms.