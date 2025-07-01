Stephen Miller melts down over megabill ‘lies’

Top White House aide Stephen Miller erupted on Fox News Monday night, lashing out at critics of Republicans’ sweeping legislative package, and calling it the “most conservative bill” of his lifetime.

Appearing on “Hannity,” the Trump advisor raised his voice as he angrily went after opponents of the so-called “big, beautiful bill” and demanded it be passed by Independence Day.

“I am sick and tired of the lies about this bill that have been perpetrated by opportunists who are trying to make a name for themselves,” Miller said, growing more outraged as he rattled off the bill’s provisions. “This is the most conservative bill in my lifetime – tax cuts, defense, border security, homeland security, welfare reform, and the largest spending cut in one bill that has ever been enacted.”

Miller went on to praise the bill’s proposed work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid, calling them more sweeping than GOP welfare reforms in the 1990s. He also touted tax cuts on tips, overtime, and Social Security, and claimed the bill contains “the most far-reaching border security proposal…going back to Eisenhower.”

“Going back to since we’ve had conversations about the border, Sean,” he added. “I take this seriously!”

The remarks came as CNN reported that President Donald Trump is working the phones behind the scenes, urging holdouts on Capitol Hill to fall in line as the July 4 deadline approaches. Meanwhile, the Senate began its marathon voting session on Monday, known as the “vote-a-rama.”