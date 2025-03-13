STEPS TO A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS PROCESS



When did our President initiate the process to create the “draft constitution” he referred to in the youth day speech in Mongu?.





In the Republic of Zambia several key steps involved to have a draft constitution, each designed to ensure that the document reflects the will and aspirations of the people.





Here is an outline of the process:



1. Establishment of a Technical Committee



Appointment

The President appoints a Technical Committee to oversee the drafting process. This committee typically includes legal experts, representatives from various sectors of society, and other stakeholders.





Mandate

The committee is tasked with consulting the public, reviewing existing constitutional provisions, and drafting a new constitution that incorporates the views and aspirations of the people.



2. Public Consultations



Provincial Conventions

The Technical Committee conducts consultations at provincial centers to gather input from citizens. These conventions allow people from different regions to voice their opinions and suggestions.





Stakeholder Engagement

The committee engages with various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, political parties, traditional leaders, and international experts on constitutional law and practice.





3. Drafting the Constitution.



Incorporation of Views

The committee reviews the input gathered during consultations and incorporates these views into the draft constitution.





Best Practices.

The committee also considers best international constitutional practices and provisions of international conventions on human rights.





4. Release of the Draft Constitution.



Public Access.

The draft constitution is made available to the public for review and feedback. This step ensures transparency and allows citizens to scrutinize the proposed document.





Feedback Collection.

The committee collects feedback from the public and stakeholders, which may lead to further revisions of the draft.



5. Validation and Adoption



Validation ; The draft constitution is validated through a series of meetings and discussions with key stakeholders to ensure it accurately reflects the will of the people.





Adoption:

The final draft is presented to the National Assembly for debate and approval. If approved, it is enacted into law through a 2 thirds majority vote of the parliament to become the new constitution of Zambia.





6. Implementation.



Commencement Date:

The new constitution includes provisions for its commencement date and transitional arrangements to ensure a smooth transition to the new constitutional regime.





Public Awareness:

Efforts are made to educate the public about the new constitution and its provisions to ensure widespread understanding and compliance.