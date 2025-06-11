Steve Bannon calls for Elon Musk’s deportation, claims he’s “an illegal alien”

Former top aide to President Donald Trump and a prominent conservative figure, Stephen K. Bannon, has publicly called for the deportation of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, alleging he is an “illegal alien.”

Stephen made these remarks during a phone interview with White House reporter Tyler Pager of The New York Times on June 5, 2025.

In the interview, Bannon stated, “They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately.”

He also urged the Trump administration to cancel Musk’s federal contracts and launch investigations into the world’s richest man.

He further advised, “The Trump administration should also investigate Musk’s drug use, as reported by The Times, and his effort to get a classified briefing on China from the Pentagon, which was also briefed by The Times.”

Bannon added, “The president should cancel all of Musk’s contracts and launch several investigations into the world’s richest man,” emphasizing that Musk’s security clearance should be suspended during these probes.

The call comes amid a reported icy relationship between Trump and Musk, with the president reportedly considering ending government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.