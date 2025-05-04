STONE DEALER KILLED OVER WOMAN



A 21-YEAR-OLD stone dealer of Chingola District has been stabbed to death by a man of the same area after the duo fought when they discovered they were dating the same woman.



Copperbelt police commanding officer Pethias Siandenge and Maiteneke Ward councillor Walter Chizuma confirmed the incident.



Mr Siandenge said George Silwamba was murdered on Wednesday around 18:30 hours on Kanongesha Road by an unidentified man, who fled before the victim’s mother reported the case.



