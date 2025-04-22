STOP DEMONIZING HH OVER CYBER SECURITY ACT – Spuki Mulemwa

STOP DEMONIZING HH OVER CYBER SECURITY ACT

22/4/25



The Cyber Security Act that President Hakainde Hichilema signed into law has been described by his usual armchair critics as draconian law intended to stifle citizens and interfere with their freedoms of expression when in fact not.



This new Cyber Security Act is a progressive and necessary law to protect citizens from wanton cyber attacks by disgruntled elements who are sponsored by some sections of society and politicians agitating for regime change.



However, we are cognizant of the fact that those calling President Hichilema a dictator for signing this new Cyber Security Act are hypocrits who will criticize the President on anything and everything to gain cheap political mileage.



Zambians will recall that these are the same politicians who said the Cyber Act signed into law by former President Edgar Chagwa Lunguu in 2021 was a very progressive and good law to protect citizens from cyber criminals.

This is factual and in the public domain.



If the Cyber Law of 2021 was a good law, why are the architects of that so called good law now accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of being a dictator when in fact not, as the new Cyber Security Act has only been enhanced to give it teeth to bite law breakers and criminals who terrorize innocent citizens using social media.



Moreover, citizens who utilise digital platforms responsibly have absolutely no need to fear, it’s only those who commit or support cyber criminals who are now paranoid over the Cyber Security Act of 2025.



In conclusion, we expect citizens especially politicians to stop being hypocritical and playing to the gallery all the time to gain cheap political mileage.

We urge them to stop accusing President Hichilema of being a dictator because he is not.



Some political hoodlums and thugs who are politically sponsored and supported by politicians to destabilize government have gone on rampage using social media to demean and insult in the most despicable manner the Republican President and other eminent citizens with impunity, yet those who are crying victim today because of the new Cyber law were dead silent.



We expect the new Cyber Security Act to bring normalcy and sanity in the cyberspace, as it’s a necessary tool for the security and protection of citizens.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province PCT Coordinator.