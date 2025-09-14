STOP HALLUCINATING, NAKACHINDA TELLS PF MEMBERS





PF FACTION Secretary General Raphael Gunyu Masaka Nakachinda has blasted some of his PF faction members who are still thinking that they are still in power.





NAKACHINDA says he wonders how some of the PF members forget that they lost elections in 2021 and refer to the UPND government as opposition.





He later told his followers to shout on top of their voices like ostriches in the desert that “Tell your neighbour that tuli mu opposition”.





Indeed many PF cronies have failed to accept that they lost 2021 elections and with no leader currently, they will have no candidate in 2026 as legitimately installed Robert Chabinga may decide not file for elections under the PF.