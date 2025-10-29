STOP ILLEGAL CAMPAIGNS AND ILLEGA ENDORSEMENTS UNTIL PF  CENTRAL COMMITTEE PROVIDES  GUIDANCE AND CAMPAIGNS ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

STOP ILLEGAL CAMPAIGNS AND ILLEGA ENDORSEMENTS UNTIL CENTRAL COMMITTEE PROVIDES GUIDANCE AND CAMPAIGNS ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN





Lusaka-Wednesday, 29th October 2025



We have noted with serious concerns, a series of public statements and party activities culminating into unsanctioned presidential campaigns and purported endorsements by party members or party structures.





These acts amount to lawlessness and cause damage to the reputation as they display a party to be perceived as one experiencing disarray and chaos.





The Patriotic Front is a structured party guided by rules, regulations, and adheres to discipline.





It is for this reason that we have fought relentlessly in the courts-of-law to reject the fierce state attempts to steal and destroy the Party as our Party Constitution is our guiding light to deal with both internal and external challenges and difficulties.





Following the demise of Zambia’s Sixth President who was also PF Party President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, that the party has embarked on a process to reorganize its leadership as guided by the Party Constitution.





It must be noted that the last Central Committee that was held on 6th October 2025, chaired by Acting Party President Given Lubinda, guided, that under the current circumstances where His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu passed on but has not been put to rest, that the following actions should be taken;

1. To inform the family and seek guidance from the former First Family as the party seeks the way forward and the proposed General Conference.



2. A Committee was set up to urgently prepare for the Conference, it’s date, formulate campaign guidelines and rules of engagement. The Committee was further tasked to prepare logistics, structure and modalities of holding the Conference. The Committee is headed by Lupososhi MP and Chairperson of the Party, Hon. Emmanuel Musonda Mpankanta.



3. To deal with the proposal to open up presidential campaigns beyond the nine presidential aspirants that paid the K200,000.





It has therefore become imperative that senior leaders such as Members of the Central Committee, Members of Parliament and other leaders support the work of the Central Committee and the leadership of Acting President Given Lubinda and Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda to particularly help promote a sense of unity, a sense of common purpose and a special focus to keep the Party intact under the current circumstances where our patriarch Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was no longer available with us.





Further be informed that an urgent Central Committee Meeting has since been called to discuss these matters and also roll-out the strategy for voter registration and voter mobilization.





The Central Committee Meeting will be held on Sunday 2nd November 2025.



Leaders of the Party, party structures and followers are advised to adhere to the guidelines so far provided and refrain from engaging in illegal activities such as endorsements as failing to do so, would be to act in a lawless manner and these fall in the clear realm of anarchy and indiscipline.





Further lower structures are encouraged to promote and particpate in the voter registration exercise currently underway even as they wait for guidance from the top leadership.





Issued by;



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee



PATRIOTIC FRONT