STOP LOWERING THE QUALITY OF CIVIC DEBATE AROUND BILL 7 TO NAME CALLING AND WITCH-HUNTING. WE CAN ALL DO BETTER.





The conduct of public debate following the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 has been deeply disappointing.





What we are witnessing is not informed civic engagement, but reckless emotionalism fueled by ignorance and amplified by social media. Many who are shouting the loudest have not read the Bill, do not understand constitutional processes, and have no grounding in civic education, yet they speak with dangerous confidence. I have noticed an increased focus on “who voted” for or against the bill, instead of us discussing what they voted for, or what they voted against.





A constitution is not a street argument. It is not to be interpreted through anger, fear, or partisan hysteria. It is a serious legal instrument that demands study, restraint, and respect for institutional order. When citizens abandon knowledge and choose to elevate emotion, they do not defend democracy. They undermine it.





Scripture reminds us that “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” Zambia cannot afford a culture where civic illiteracy is rewarded and worn as a badge of honour, while those that take time to study or interpret important things or national issues with sober reflection are put down, called names and thrown to the gallery of mob trolling on social media.





Noise is not wisdom. Passion without understanding is not patriotism. Those holds true both in person, and on social media.





Those who wish to contribute to national discourse must first submit themselves to learning. Discipline, facts, and maturity must replace ignorance and theatrics. Our democracy will only survive if truth, order, and responsibility are allowed to lead.