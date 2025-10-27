STOP MICROMANAGING MAIZE EXPORTS, ZNFU TELLS GOVT



ZNFU President Jervis Zimba says the government should stop micromanaging maize exports if the country is to meet its 10 million metric tonnes production target.





In an interview, Friday, Zimba said Zambia was on the right path of agricultural diversification, but what worried the union was the continued micromanagement of maize exports.





“We are on the right trajectory of diversification in the agriculture sector. The only worrying issue we have is micromanagement.





The President is on the right trajectory, he has given us a target that we must produce 10 million metric tonnes of maize by 2027. Now, when you try to micromanage exports, we will not get to the 10 million metric tonnes. The process must be open.



News Diggers