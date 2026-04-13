STOP SECRET POLICE RECRUITMENT NOW, TRANSPARENCY IS NOT OPTIONAL



TONSE ALLIANCE wishes to express its deep concern and strong disapproval regarding the so called internal recruitment of approximately 4,000 recruits into the Zambia Police Service. Such a gigantic number can not be placed under internal process





While we fully support and encourage Government institutions to create employment opportunities and expand their workforce for the benefit of our citizens, such processes must be conducted in a manner that is transparent, procedural, and fair to all eligible Zambians. Recruitment into public service is not a privilege for a few, it is a national process that must inspire public confidence.





It is therefore alarming that an exercise of this magnitude, particularly in a critical and sensitive institutions like the Police Service, is being conducted in a manner that appears secretive and exclusionary. The lack of clear communication, public advertisement, and adherence to known recruitment procedures raises serious questions about credibility, fairness, and accountability. Such actions risk undermining public trust in both the institution and the Government at large.





As TONSE ALLIANCE, we stand firm and unequivocal in condemning any form of clandestine recruitment practices. We strongly believe that institutions tasked with upholding law and order must themselves operate above reproach.





Secretive recruitment exercises not only disadvantage qualified citizens but also create fertile ground for corruption, nepotism, and abuse of authority. This is unacceptable in a democratic society that prides itself on equity and justice.





We therefore call upon the Inspector General of Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and above all, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, to immediately halt this recruitment exercise. We urge the authorities to restart the process in a manner that is open, competitive, and fully compliant with established procedures.





The Zambian people deserve fairness, transparency, and integrity in all public processes, nothing less.



Issued for and on behalf of TONSE ALLIANCE



Chanoda Ngwira F

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN – LABOUR AND SOCIAL SERVICES