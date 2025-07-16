STOP THE DANGEROUS CALLS TO DEREGISTER THE PATRIOTIC FRONT- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

STOP THE DANGEROUS CALLS TO DEREGISTER THE PATRIOTIC FRONT



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri, Political Activist





It is deeply concerning to see a dangerous and coordinated campaign — now even drawing in traditional leaders and members of the clergy — calling for the deregistration of the Patriotic Front (PF), Zambia’s biggest opposition party.





The latest calls, reportedly triggered by PF members merely organising and wearing regalia bearing the image of our late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, are not only misguided but an outright threat to the democracy that Dr Kenneth Kaunda and the MMD fought so hard to secure for all Zambians.





Let us be very clear: this is not democracy — it is calculated intimidation. When the UPND government stays silent while some Chiefs and pastors publicly call for the “blood” of the PF, every citizen should see this for what it is — a staged attempt to silence the opposition because they fear the inevitable return of the PF in 2026. This is not what Zambians voted for.





One must ask: where were these voices when the UPND, then in opposition, was far more confrontational than the PF has ever been? No Chiefs from Eastern Province, Northern Province, or anywhere else demanded the deregistration of the UPND.





Today, President Hakainde Hichilema watches quietly as this country is being divided, instead of speaking out to condemn those actively undermining the very democracy that enabled him to become President. Leadership must defend democracy, not stand by while it is torn apart.





To those championing this reckless idea: instead of wasting energy calling for the PF’s “blood,” why not demand that the Chief Justice and the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, quickly consent that Ng”onga and Chabinga are not the PF President and Secretary General, respectively? Resolve that once and for all and you will see how truly organised and intact the PF is.





The truth is, the Patriotic Front remains the only political party in this country’s history to have lost a general election yet remain so cohesive and resolute. It is only the ruling party’s systematic efforts to cut it piece by piece that tries to create the illusion that it is disintegrating. But Zambians are watching. They know the truth — they see through the schemes.





More importantly, our people have faith in the leadership of Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, Secretary General Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, and the dedicated team that is holding the PF family together.



The spirit and legacy of Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not rest — just look at the heavy burden of ECL’s body, still unburied. That alone is a wake-up call for those clamouring for the “blood” of the PF: you cannot bury an idea whose time has come.





To the UPND government: if you truly believe in your strength, level the playing field. Allow all political parties — including the PF — to freely hold rallies, mobilise, and engage the citizens. Then you will see your real SWOT analysis.





No amount of intimidation, hacked accounts, fake statements, or cooked-up petitions will stop the people’s resolve. Zambians want a fair, democratic, and peaceful political environment where all parties can contest ideas, not where one side is systematically dismantled out of fear.



*United We Stand. Divided We Fall.*



*Long Live Democracy.*



*Michael Zephaniah Phiri*



*Political Activist*