STOP THE IMPATIENCE: A RESPONSE TO THE TONSE ALLIANCE ULTIMATUM

By Bwembya Mwaume

The 12-day ultimatum issued by Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba and Hon. Brian Mundubile (BM) to Hon. Makebi Zulu and Hon. Given Lubinda is a sign of political desperation, not leadership. If you have truly “moved on” and have the numbers you claim, why are you so obsessed with issuing deadlines to leaders you say are “misled”?

Let us set the record straight:

1. The Real Tonse Alliance belongs to the People

The original mandate for the Tonse Alliance was entrusted to the leadership of Hon. Given Lubinda by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). Any “breakaway” faction attempting to self-impose their leadership is a counterfeit. You cannot walk out of the house and then try to give orders to those who stayed to guard the foundation.

2. True PF Leadership is not Self-Imposed

We reject this culture of “self-appointing” Presidents and “offering” running mate positions to others. Anyone truly committed to the formation must be ready to be led by whoever the conference picks. The True PF structures across the country recognize order, not ultimatums.

3. The Flag Bearer is Coming This Month

While others are busy talking to the media about 12-day countdowns, the real work is happening. The True PF will identify and announce its flag bearer for the August 13, 2026 elections before the end of this month. We are moving with the structures, not with “Shoprite plastic bags” or illegitimate political experiments.

4. Impombo wibilima, ababilima tabaya

To my brothers in the breakaway faction, remember the Bemba proverb: “Impombo wibilima, ababilima tabaya.” Do not be too fast; your reckless speed will only drag you into a ditch where it will be impossible to catch up with your friends. Political “fastness” is a recipe for failure.

5. Wait for God’s Time

True leadership is granted by God, not by a press release. If it is not God’s time, your ultimatums are useless. We advise you to tone down, stop the manipulations, and wait patiently. The real PF is intact, the structures are loyal, and the path to 2026 is clear.

The True PF is not for sale, and it will not be bullied.