STOP THE ROT FORTH  WITH!- Chanoda Ngwira

STOP THE ROT FORTHWITH!



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In Zambia, we still seem to be grappling with remnants of colonial rule and the authoritarian tendencies that followed in the post-independence era. This is evident in the way we treat state functions, particularly funerals for public figures.





There are clear guidelines that outline the protocol for state and official funerals, covering sitting and former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Secretaries to the Cabinet, and other specified office bearers.





However, when announcements are made stating that “the President has accorded so-and-so a State Funeral,” it often comes across as though this is a matter of personal discretion or benevolence from the Head of State. This should not be the case.





These honors, such as state or official funerals, are not mere gestures of presidential favour; they are institutional privileges tied to the offices held and the service rendered to the nation. They are earned by virtue of public service, not bestowed as if they are optional gifts from the Executive.





To strengthen our democratic culture, it is important that we move away from this perception that everything hinges on presidential goodwill. Institutions must work based on clearly defined rules and consistent application of those rules. Respecting public office means respecting both the responsibilities and the privileges that come with it, even in death.



You have heard!