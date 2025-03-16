STOP THE VANITY – FIX THE ECONOMY NOT THE CONSTITUTION – Macphersson Mutale

STOP THE VANITY – FIX THE ECONOMY NOT THE CONSTITUTION
By Macphersson Mutale
“Our national obsession with constitutional amendments is nothing short of a tragic farce. Every administration that ascends to power suddenly develops a burning desire to tinker with the Constitution, not to strengthen its democratic foundations or protect the interests of the people, but to secure their own political survival.
For six decades, we have failed to draft and uphold a constitution that can stand the test of time. Instead, we continue to mutilate it, rendering it a fragile, unstable document that bends at the whims of politicians rather than serving as a shield for the common Zambian. A constitution is supposed to be a living document, but when it is continuously subjected to arbitrary changes, it ceases to be an instrument of stability and instead becomes a tool of political expediency.
The tragedy of our constitutionalism is that it is never the people who see flaws in it; it is always the politicians. The ongoing debate about constitutional amendments did not arise because Zambian women took to the streets demanding better representation, nor because the youth felt shut out of governance. It is a concoction of the political elite, crafted in their own imaginations to create an illusion of progressive reform while masking their true intent—self-preservation.
Consider the issue of delimitation, now suddenly at the center of our national discourse. Have we heard an outcry from chiefs, councilors, or ordinary citizens that their constituencies are too vast and unmanageable? No. Yet, politicians are desperate to push this agenda, not out of a genuine concern for effective representation, but because more constituencies mean more parliamentary seats, and more seats mean greater control over legislative decisions. While delimitation is provided for in the Constitution, it is not a mandate that must be fulfilled at every interval. We cannot continuously shrink constituencies at the expense of national development.
The more urgent question we must ask is: why has President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration suddenly become fixated on constitutional amendments rather than the economy, which was the cornerstone of his campaign promises? Will proportional representation miraculously cure the deeply rooted systemic issues that discourage women and youth from participating in politics?
Why have we failed to implement the existing constitutional provisions that allow for the appointment of marginalized groups to leadership positions? The President already has the power to appoint competent women, youths, and differently-abled individuals to government positions—what prevents him from doing so now? What magical new pool of candidates does he think will emerge after amending the Constitution?
Africa’s greatest weakness is its obsession with theoretical solutions while failing to implement practical reforms. The world’s most thriving economies do not waste time amending their constitutions every election cycle. Their focus is on leadership and governance, on policies that spur economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens.
Our problem is not the Constitution—it is the people we entrust with power. We have individuals occupying high offices who lack both the competence and the preparedness to lead. How many times will we rewrite the Constitution before we lift our people out of poverty? In a country where the middle class is vanishing and the cost of living is unbearable, why are we diverting resources to political vanity projects?
The truth is, these constitutional amendments are about political control. Politicians want to manipulate the system to insulate themselves from public accountability. With increased parliamentary numbers and a reconfigured electoral process, they can consolidate power and govern without fear of opposition. President Hichilema was elected on a promise to fix the economy, not the Constitution. Why has his administration’s priority shifted? Is this not the same man who, in opposition, fiercely opposed constitutional amendments led by politicians? Now that he is in power, he sings a different tune. Should we then conclude that all politicians are the same?
The President has watched as his ministers and top government officials engaged in single-sourcing scandals, such as the dubious allocation of fuel contracts to one company for personal kickbacks. To date, not a single person has been held accountable. This, and not constitutional amendments, should be the President’s top priority. Corruption, economic stagnation, and the collapsing private sector are the real crises. Delimitation and proportional representation are distractions from these fundamental failures.
And let us be clear: these issues can be addressed without touching the Constitution. If constituencies are too large, the government can double the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and increase administrative capacity. If women, youths, and differently-abled people are underrepresented, the UPND can lead by example by adopting more candidates from these groups in the next election. The Constitution is not the problem—politicians who refuse to act in good faith are.
The by-election crisis we face today is a direct result of political greed. If politicians were not so self-serving, there would be no need to manipulate the system to create vacancies that allow them to expand their numbers in Parliament. The UPND is walking the same path as the MMD and the PF before them. The cycle remains unchanged. Since 1991, which constitutional amendment has meaningfully transformed the lives of ordinary Zambians? Has any of them eradicated poverty? Has any of them reduced inequality? Has any of them created a better Zambia?
If the government is truly interested in constitutional reform that benefits the people, then let them begin with economic rights. Let us hold a referendum to enshrine the right to education, healthcare, employment, and social security in the Constitution. If we are serious about making life better for Zambians, let us start here. But the reason politicians shy away from such meaningful reforms is that they do not serve their immediate interests. They would rather pursue politically expedient amendments that consolidate their power, knowing full well that economic rights would place an obligation on them to deliver real change.
This government, like those before it, is proving to be driven by selfish ambition. At a time when Zambians are sinking deeper into economic despair, when businesses are struggling to survive, and when the cost of living has become unbearable, our leaders are consumed by how to reconfigure the political system instead of fixing the economy. President Hichilema has the power to resolve the issues he claims require constitutional amendments. He can double CDF allocations. He can appoint marginalized groups to leadership positions. He can implement policies that make economic participation easier for the youth and women. None of these require rewriting the Constitution.
Zambians did not vote for a government that would waste time and resources on politically motivated agendas. We voted for economic progress, lower taxes, better business opportunities, and a functioning power supply. This administration is chasing vanities while the people suffer. The priorities must change, and they must change now.”
Ba Mac, you could be right on various points you have touched but ba Mac you know too well that some constituencies are just too vast.You are suggesting doubling the CDF funding, Mr Mac, won’t the cry babies start making noise and alerging bias ness in distribution of resources.The arguments of which constituencies are vast may start upon observing the doubled CDF.Ba Mac are you aware that some constituencies like Nalolo have ares that are difficult to access.Imagine Nalolo has West bank and East bank, meaning the river Zambezi is passing through the constituency and you have the vast plains with villages on the plains, each.bank side has a plain before you approach a bush with serious experience of sand and you Mr Mac I am pretty sure you have been to these areas.When the flooding occurs the people migrate to the higher lands “, kuomboka” and it is not only Western Province with such constituencies, but even Luapula and Northwestern Province.The MPs get tired going round the places.You find this side there is an emergency you are needed and the other side too,how can an MP operate efficiently in such situations.The constitution that stands the test of time is what is needed but the UPND have never changed it before so Mr Mac as you blame the behaviour of changing the paramount book of law spare the UPND.A President went to sign the lacunae infested one in the football stadium.President Sata saw some issues and declined.The other brother man of ours even made some additional clauses to fix any one who could be along the way of stopping them from misrule.The behaviour of stealing public funds is another issue that must be separated from the call for amendments and this must not be deemed as a political agenda but a very necessary thing to do.The chief point of view cannot be gotten easily by you a Lusaka based person.How often do you talk to the paramount chiefs Mr Mac? The issues about tax or commerce must not arise because of constitution making matter.Selfishness you are talking about is neither here nor there in UPND’s quest for amendment desire.The by- election crisis is not about UPND but the individual MPs who were taken to court for criminal cases and ward by-elections is about ambitions, when job opportunities arise in public service the local government elected officer applies and this has no political orientation checks they are appointed on merit and they qualify.The beauty with UPND is there is no hatred carried forward even opposition members are given opportunity to get employed.We miss you Mr Mac on the UNZA radio.We would have expressed our selves lungs out.
UPND is winning the elections either way…
So why not just postpone the process to after elections? Once we have re-gained some economic stability. Once this load shedding crisis is over and the enterpreneurs and investors would have better leverage to drive the economy.
Are we doubting our popularity?
Nicely done, Zambia needs radical economic reforms not another increase in expenditure.
It’s really a sad development!!¡
I cry always when such things are done to our Country,Why sure ba ZAMBIA do we need this?¿?
It’s time to fix the economy not the constitution that’s what the author is saying and we agree with it. We address high cost of living, cost of fuel, mealie meal, oil, cost of borrowing etc those are issues which matter not tinkering with the constitution!
Bwana there is no vanity here, what the government wants to do is for the benefit of Zambians including yourself. And a good leader will not always wait to hear an outcry from the people, good things can be done even without people demanding or crying for them. Look at PF when they came in power, Sata created Muchinga Province and later he created a number of new districts and the number rose from 72 to about 116. Livingstone remained a tourist capital while Choma and Chinsali became provincial headquarters for Southern and Muchinga respectively. What demands or protests did we see or hear from the people of Southern Province or Muchinga? Did they protest or demand for those changes? No. HH is even very polite to tell us about some of these things, Sata didn’t even tell any one, he just went ahead and effected the new developments and life continued. Zambians only complained of the three districts, Chirundu, Chama and Itezhitezhi which were aligned to Lusaka, Central and Muchinga Provinces, but people are happy again because the reversal was done. Zambia is a member and a signatory to many international accords and has an obligation to implement those commitments. Appointing more women in government and other decision making bodies is one of those commitments and the government will not wait for the women to demand or protest to remind the government fulfilled its obligation. There is no responsible leader or government who can do that. HH and UPND mean well for this country, they gave us free education without any protests that you are talking about and people are happy. The amendment is necessary because the government simply wants to increase the number of women in Parliament through delimitation of bigger Constituencies like Mandevu, Munali, Kasempa etc. For example, K30.6 million is nothing to Mandevu, Munali and that is what the government is looking at, maximizing the distribution of resources to the people at the same time have a good percentage of women in Parliament that we can be proud of as a nation. In democracy we don’t work with 100% because there is no one time when everyone can agree to one proposal, there are always people who want to oppose anything regardless of its goodness and genuiness. In democracy we work with the majority and as long as the majority of Zambians have agreed, let the Constitutional amendment go ahead. At the end of the day even the opposition will have a smile because it will help them have more seats in parliament. Being in opposition does not mean opposing everything, good things should be accepted and supported, that’s how our young democracy can develop and grow into maturity.
Great write up Macpherson Mutale!
Nice piece Mcphason
Economy is being addressed in wise way. Many Zambians are seeing and appreciate. 4 yes ago Foreign budget support was withdrawn due to rampant Corruption but now has being restored. No more handouts time to work is now
Go check Mulungushi textile. Others milked it.