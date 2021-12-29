STOP THE VIOLENCE BY UPND CADRES

…Protect all citizens regardless of their political affiliation

WHEN President Hakainde Hichilema addressed the nation at his Community House private residence in Lusaka to toast his victory in the August 12, 2021 presidential election he promised that his government would run the affairs of the nation strictly under the rule of law.



Mr Hichilema repeated the promise at his inauguration in Lusaka. But in the last four months Zambians have not seen any serious commitment to the protection of the rule of law. United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres have been terrorising members of the Patriotic Front (PF) party with impunity in a relentless crusade of vengeance.



Many PF members are still in hiding after their homes were attacked by the marauding cadres. There has been no serious effort to curb this violence except feeble assurances and veiled justifications from senior party officials.



Police have been treating the perpetrators of the violence with kids’ gloves because they want to impress the UPND. Most of the cases that have been reported in Lusaka and other parts of the country have either stalled or have been ignored. The victims have nowhere else to go. Where is fairness here? Where is the freedom and the justice Mr Hichilema promised us?

In many instances the suspects are well known but they are roaming freely, going round victimising members and supporters of the PF. Zambia is a democracy where it should not be a crime to belong to an opposition party.

Three weeks ago a horde of UPND cadres descended on a hapless family in CK Marble Village, Garden House, Lusaka, and demolished their house because they are known PF supporters.



The cadres heartlessly smashed household property, ripped off the house’s roofing sheets, removed doors and windows and stole the money the family had earned from their small business. Right now, the family is homeless.

This case has been reported to the police but no one has so far been arrested.



Last week social media was abuzz with a video in which UPND official and President Hichilema’s political advisor William Banda was threatening the PF with violence during campaigns for the forthcoming parliamentary by-election in Kabwata.

Surprisingly, there has been no word from the senior UPND officials condemning or disowning Mr Banda’s threats, which suggests he has the backing of the top leadership.



Recently, UPND cadres went to Chelstone police station and attacked a small group of senior PF officials who had escorted the party’s chairman for information and publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, who was being interviewed by police.

Seven of the thugs were apprehended but released later in the evening. Nothing has been heard about the case to date.

In Kasama, a committed PF member popularly known as ‘Chanda America’ was abducted by a gang of UPND cadres who tortured and battered him mercilessly before taking him to the police station. The cadres instructed the police to detain the victim, who had been seriously injured and needed urgent treatment.

The police denied the victim access to medical attention and continued keeping him in a cell without charging him for over three weeks.



Many of our members are too scared to come out of hiding because gangs of armed UPND cadres have been going to their homes looking for them.

This is not the freedom Mr Hichilema promised. This is not the rule of law he promised us. He has a duty to protect all citizens regardless of their political party membership from political violence.



We urge him to show leadership by taming his excited cadres. We also urge President Hichilema to publicly rebuke William Banda to stop inciting UPND cadres to attack PF members.

The campaigns for the Kabwata by-election will serve as a serious test of President Hichilema’s commitment to the maintenance of the rule of law and protection of the human rights of all citizens.

EDWIN LIFWEKELO

