_Stop your evil plans, UPND strongman tells PF_



…says opposition party scheming to paint government black to the nation and the international community





Monday 20 January, 2025



LUSAKA – THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has information that the Edgar Lungu-aligned Patriotic Front is scheming to paint Government black in the hope of boosting its moribund political fortunes.





We are aware that the PF has assigned all its structures and influencers to scale up disinformation and misinformation on the status of human rights in Zambia. They are pushing a narrative that democratic space in Zambia is shrinking. What a blatant lie.



Such an approach to politics is regrettably deceitful, fraudulent and retrogressive, and an attempt to take us back to the dark years of Mr Lungu”s autocratic rulership.





The UPND cherishes and practises genuine democracy anchored not only on plurality of parties but also on the rule of law. These are the ideals by which we lived as an opposition political party and, which is our bedrock even as a party in government.



There is and shall never be any departure from this.





The UPND is the chief defender of human rights in Zambia, especially that it suffered the worst form of abuse when in opposition. Our members were arbitrarily arrested, some were maimed and others even killed during the cruelest form of human rights abuse in Zambia under Mr Lungu. Zambians are still living with these scars which are freshened by every careless statement or plan by the PF. There was flagrant abuse of the law. These abuses are well-documented. That is why Zambians, in their millions, elected to change government, ushering in a new dawn full of hope and, where everyone is treated equally.





The many development and people-centred programmes being implemented by the UPND speak to our desire for a better Zambia.



Our governance is based on the respect for human rights. President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema, has emphasized the need for all law enforcement agencies to respect the rule of law. This, too, is on record.





While we are not averse to criticism, we find talk of human rights abuse unfair because it is totally unfounded. It is just an abuse of the freedom of expression.





We realize that the opposition has consciously decided not to draw a line between human rights and criminality. When some members of the previous ruling party are arrested for having stolen people’s money, they deem it human rights abuse. When they involve themselves in criminal activities and are arrested, they cry wolf.





We implore Zambians to ignore the false lamentations of the opposition PF and urge them to support the UPND which has their interest at heart.



Do not be deceived, Zambia is in safe hands under the leadership of President Hichilema.



ISSUED BY: BATUKE IMENDA

UPND SECRETARY GENERAL