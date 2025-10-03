Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes:





STRANGE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMMENDMENTS APPOINTED BY HH.





These are strange times. And strange things are happening in Zambia.



We need to pray longer and louder for this country of our forefathers.





Yesterday, HH appointed a technical committee to consult the people on constitutional amendments. But there is a bill in the parliamentary process on constitutional amendments.





The bill in the parliamentary process is called Bill 7 of 2025.



Has it ever happened anywhere in the world where the same work takes place at the same time in the executive and the legislature?





In Zambia, this is the first time that I have encountered this madness in the governance process.





We told them, and we are telling them now; withdraw Bill 7. That is the only way a new process can start.





Bill 7, which is dealing with constitutional amendment, is at a parliamentary committee. It is impossible for the executive to start another bill creation on the same subject, especially because the existing Bill is also government sponsored and not a private member bill.





Please withdraw Bill 7.



This like one person having two open graves in two different countries.





Withdraw Bill 7.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

