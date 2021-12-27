THE directive for vendors to vacate the streets only affects those in Cairo and Cha Cha Cha roads in Lusaka where the situation has gotten out of hand.

Recently, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo directed the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to ensure street vendors are moved from the central business district to designated trading places.

This infuriated some vendors, including those in places like Choma, who accused Government of backtracking on its earlier promise not to tamper with their businesses.

Speaking when he featured on Cuundu Caitwa programme on BYTA FM, Mr Nkombo said the directive is only applicable to the two streets because of the prevailing situation.“What made us run on with enforcement is that the situation became so bad, people started littering all over, including cooking nshima on the island of Cairo Road.

The whole place became extremely vulnerable in terms of disease control or prevention,” Mr Nkombo said.The minister said the directive should not be politicised because Government is trying to sanitise the places to protect the image of the city.“We are very much aware that the vendors must make a living, and in this advent, we are extremely available to find permanent solutions for our people,” he said.

Mr Nkombo said LCC has agreed that it will allow vending in Freedom and Lumumba roads in line with the Markets and Bus Station Act.He said Government wants to restore order, especially that the entire central business district in Lusaka lacks toilets and people help themselves to packs of Chibuku (a local brew).

Meanwhile, efforts by LCC police to remove vendors from Cairo and Cha Cha Cha roads seem to be in vain, as they (vendors) are returning to the central business district as soon as officers leave town.On Friday morning, council police were enforcing Mr Nkombo’s order for vendors to leave the two streets.

Town clerk Alex Mwansa said in an interview that removal of street vendors from the two roads are in line with the Make Zambia Clean campaign and good environmental management.Mr Mwansa said last year, traders were allowed to trade along Lumumba Road and in Cairo and Cha Cha Cha roads which have banking facilities.