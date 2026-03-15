Strike Hits Key Iranian Telecom Node in Hamedan



A precision strike targeted a major telecommunications hub in Hamedan, western Iran, on March 15, sending thick smoke rising from the multi-story facility. Video footage shows intense flames and heavy black smoke following the impact.





Reports indicate the site, including the Baba Taher Telecommunications Center, served as a critical point for the regime’s internet filtering and throttling system. Local accounts describe a sudden return to full-speed, unfiltered connectivity in parts of the area after weeks of severe government-imposed restrictions, with blackouts exceeding 240 hours in recent months.





The strike aligns with ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations aimed at degrading Iranian command-and-control infrastructure amid the escalating conflict that began February 28. No official confirmation of responsibility has emerged, but the incident further disrupts regime communications in a key western province already targeted for military sites.





Observers note the potential for reduced censorship to aid internal coordination, though broader connectivity remains heavily limited nationwide.