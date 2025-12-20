Student bursaries rise from 23,000 in 60 years to 53,000 under UPND – Syakalima



THE number of students accessing government loans and bursaries in public universities has more than doubled since 2021, as President Hakainde Hichilema calla for an education system focused on skills development and entrepreneurship.







During the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) yesterday, minister of education Douglas Syakalima said when the UPND government took office in 2021, only 23,000 students across the country were benefiting from scholarships and bursaries.





“Today, as we sit now, there are 53,000 students receiving loans and bursaries,” Syakalima said.



He said the increase covered all 10 public universities, marking a significant expansion in access to higher education.





“You can never imagine, from 1966 up to 2021, there were only 23,000 students. From 2021 up to date, there are 53,000 students receiving bursaries,” the minister said.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema reiterated his call for education reforms to go beyond academic qualifications and focus on practical skills and entrepreneurship so as to prepare young people for self-employment.





“A kid who is not good in mathematics or biology is not a failure,” the President said.



He said learners with talents in plumbing, carpentry, metalwork and other technical skills should be identified and supported early.





“If that kid is good in plumbing, in carpentry, in metalworking, let’s support him at an early age,” President Hichilema said.



The President also called for the return of career guidance teachers in schools to help learners identify their strengths.





“We must insist that we must have careers masters,” he said.



President Hichilema said the new curriculum should remain relevant to industry and promote entrepreneurial skills, encouraging learners to create jobs rather than only seeking employment.





“Let’s teach kids entrepreneurial skills, not always looking for a job. They should be able to work for themselves,” he said.



The President added that digital learning, internships and stronger partnerships between schools and industry would be key in preparing learners for the future.





“We want a curriculum that is relevant to industry,” said the President.



Kalemba December 20, 2025