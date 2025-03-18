STUDENT GROUP REJECTS CLAIMS OF SUPPORT FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT



Lusaka… Tuesday March 18, 2025



The Socialist Student Movement Zambia (SSMZ) has strongly condemned a recent statement by student leaders from Levy Mwanawasa Medical University Student Union and the University of Zambia Student Union, accusing them of falsely claiming to speak on behalf of students across the country.





In a statement released earlier today, SSMZ stated that that the student leaders who held a press briefing in support of the proposed constitutional amendment were politically motivated and did not represent the views of the majority of Zambian students.



The movement dismissed their claims as misleading and accused them of acting in their personal interests rather than those of the student body.





SSMZ stated that there had been no proper consultation with students across higher learning institutions regarding the constitutional amendment.



They insisted that the student leaders had no authority to speak on behalf of the entire student community.





Furthermore, the movement called for the immediate impeachment of the student leaders involved, arguing that they had compromised their mandate by aligning themselves with unpatriotic individuals trying to manipulate Zambia’s supreme law.



SSMZ described them as “pawns in a political game” and insisted they should be removed from their positions.





The group also criticized President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration, accusing them of pushing for the constitutional amendment under the pretext of promoting youth and women’s participation in governance.



SSMZ disclosed that the true motive behind the amendment was to serve the interests of the ruling elite.



They pointed out that, despite the President’s ability to nominate eight members of Parliament under Article 69, he had failed to appoint any young people and had only nominated two women.





SSMZ argued that this demonstrated a lack of genuine commitment to youth and women’s empowerment.



The movement urged young people and progressive forces in Zambia to resist what they described as an attempt to manipulate the Constitution for political gain.





They emphasized that the Constitution belongs to the people and must be protected from those seeking to alter it for their own benefit.



SSMZ concluded its statement by calling on students to unite in defending the integrity of the country’s supreme law, declaring: “Power to the people!”