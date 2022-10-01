STUDENT POPULAS FROM DIFFERENT UNIVERSITIES HAVE EXPRESSED HAPPINESS OVER THE RE-INSTATION OF THE PF ABOLISHED MEAL ALLOWANCES

LUSAKA- 1st October, 2022.

Student from The University of Zambia (UNZA) , Copperbelt University (CBU) and other universities today matched to state house in order to cheer-up the government inclusion of the meal allowance package in the next year’s budget.

In a letter read by the outgoing Ridgeway president Chimuka Simonga, the student population has thanked president Hakainde Hichilema for living by his promises.

The letter has disclosed the need for the government to extend this noble cause to other universities in the country including private institutions.

The letter was received by Levy Ngoma Special Assistant for Political Affairs and Minister of youths and sports, Elvis Nkandu.

Others present were, Presidential Spokesperson Antony Bwalya and Ministry of Information and Media, Director Spokesperson Mr. Thabo Kawana

Meanwhile, State House Special Assistant for Political Affairs ,Mr Levy Ngoma has welcomed the move by the students and has pledged a full support from state house

After their submission,all the students were escorted by the police buses to their respective universities.

